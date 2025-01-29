Mumbai all-rounder urges teammates to trust their ability and stay confident as defending champs face must-win situation vs bottom-placed team today

Shardul Thakur celebrates his century against J&K last week

Listen to this article Mumbai's Thakur calls for mega effort against Meghalaya x 00:00

All-rounder Shardul Thakur wants his Mumbai teammates to believe in themselves during tough situations as the defending champions take on Meghalaya in their must-win Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match at the MCA-BKC ground today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ajinkya Rahane-led team, currently placed third with 22 points, need to register a big win with a bonus point in their last league game to qualify. However, their place in the quarter-final depends on the outcome of the Jammu & Kashmir (29 points) versus Baroda (27 points) match.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (left), coach Omkar Salvi and all-rounder Tanush Kotian (right) during Mumbai’s practice session on the eve of their Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Thakur, who showcased his ability under pressure by scoring 51 and 119 during Mumbai’s five-wicket loss to J&K last week, had a word of advice for his teammates: “It is not just about fighting spirit, but also believing that, when the chips are down, you can still make a game out of it and come out on top. So I would say, whatever preparations we have done from the off-season, at the start of the season and even between games, we need to trust in them as a team.

All are equal on the field

“Youngsters or seniors, it doesn’t matter. On the field, everyone is the same, I believe. And if we trust our preparation and execute our skills, I think we will be good. As a Mumbai team, we have always seen whenever we are pushed to the wall, we always emerge out on top. So I hope that in this game [v Meghalaya], we continue with that kind of attitude.”

Thakur was responding to mid-day’s question during a media interaction about whether Mumbai players lacked fighting spirit.

The hosts will be without Test openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer — who are part of India’s ODI squad for the series against England starting February 6 in Nagpur. All-rounder Shivam Dube will also miss the game as he is on national duty for the ongoing T20I series. However, teenaged opener Ayush Mhatre, who scored two centuries in his debut first-class season, top-order batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, all-rounder Suryansh Shedge and left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar, who were dropped for the J&K match, have been included in the squad for this crucial last league game.

‘Biggest challenge’

Meanwhile, Meghalaya captain Akash Choudhary reckoned it would be a very big challenge to face 42-time Ranji champions. “This game will be our biggest challenge, but also a learning opportunity. Our boys are excited because they know that this is the game which can make us. It is a do-or-die match for us if we want to remain in the Elite Group. Our target will be to win this game or at least secure some points by taking it to the fourth day,” said the Shillong-based Choudhary.