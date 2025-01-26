Breaking News
Exclusive | State CID sources: Saif Ali Khan ‘attacker’ fingerprints don’t match with those found at crime scene
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: US top court clears Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India
Mumbai local train update: Weekend rush at Bandra, Masjid Bunder stations due to bridge work
Mumbai: Distracted using navigation app, motorcyclist crushes boy’s big toe
Mumbai: Minor calls colony friend ‘mota’, gets stabbed
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We were not up to the mark Skipper Ajinkya Rahane

'We were not up to the mark': Skipper Ajinkya Rahane

Updated on: 26 January,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

They bowled consistently in the right areas. They challenged our batting line-up in both innings, so credit to them

'We were not up to the mark': Skipper Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
'We were not up to the mark': Skipper Ajinkya Rahane
x
00:00

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted that his defending champions failed to live up to their standard, resulting in a five-wicket loss to Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday. 


“Firstly, let’s give credit to Jammu and Kashmir. I thought they played this game really well. They bowled consistently in the right areas. They challenged our batting line-up in both innings, so credit to them. 


‘They deserved to win’


“We were not up to the mark as a team, as a unit. They played really well, so they deserved to win,” Rahane told reporters after J&K’s win on Saturday.  Rahane, who led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji title last season, also admitted that the J&K team read the conditions better. “Frankly, we didn’t expect the ball would seam that much. We thought it will be a good wicket to bat on and it will spin on Day Two, but obviously, they bowled really well,” Rahane remarked.  

“This season they’ve [J&K] been doing really well. We saw videos of their fast bowling unit.”

When asked whether Mumbai’s batting collapse in both innings is a concern, Rahane said: “As a team, I mean Rohit [Sharma], [Yashasvi] Jaiswal, they’ve been playing and are coming here after a long time — playing international cricket coming into domestic cricket. Other guys are playing white-ball cricket. If you see our Ranji Trophy set up, we had five changes. We played different teams in the first five-six games so it’s tough to analyse in this one match. All the guys coming in for this game are quality players. “So, one bad game can happen and I’m not too worried. There are positives — Shardul’s [Thakur] both innings, Mohit’s [Avasthi] five-for. Tanush’s [Kotian] batting again is a positive.”

No excuses

Rahane reckoned playing red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket and again the red-ball format is a challenge, but it’s a learning phase for players to progress further. “This is not an excuse, but I feel this is a learning experience for all of us as a team on how we can do better,” he said.

Though after the sixth league game Mumbai are in third position with 22 points after Jammu & Kashmir and Baroda in Elite Group ‘A’, Rahane is hopeful Mumbai will play the knockout games. “There’s still one per cent chance for us to qualify [for the knockouts]. So you never know. Our main thing is to learn from this game,” he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane ranji trophy mumbai ranji team cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK