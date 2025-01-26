Jammu & Kashmir stun star-studded home team by five wickets to leave defending champions’ tournament hopes in tatters

Mumbai’s star batter Rohit Sharma (left), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Karsh Kothari (right) on Day Three against Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

A Spirited Jammu & Kashmir gave Ranji Trophy defending champions Mumbai a repeat dose of their 2014-15 heroics to outclass Ajinkya Rahane’s Mumbai team by five wickets in an Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji match at the MCA-BKC ground on Saturday.

A decade ago, they had shocked a Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai side at the Wankhede Stadium, clinching a historic four-wicket win by chasing 237.

J&K chase 205-run target.

On Saturday, they chased glory again, achieving their 205-run target without much of a sweat.

Shubham Khajuria (left) and Vivrant Sharma during their 75-run stand

The star-studded Mumbai playing XI comprised five Test players — India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, his Test opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Rahane, top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

However, except second innings centurion Thakur (51, 119 and 2-39), no other India player lived up to their reputation.

The only bowler who kept Mumbai’s hopes alive in front of 200-plus spectators at the BKC ground on Saturday afternoon was promising left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, who was dropped for the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament recently. Mulani fought hard, bowling 15 overs in two spells and claimed 4-54. Pacer Mohit Avasthi, who claimed 5-52 in the first innings, got 1-33 in the second essay.

J&K opener Shubham Khajuria once again emerged as the top scorer (53 and 45) for the visitors, just like he did during the 2014-15 triumph when he scored 107 and 78.

Khajuria, 29, batted sensibly and scored his first attacking shot after 40 minutes when he dispatched Avasthi for a superb on-drive and later finished the over with a splendid straight drive.

Avasthi gave Mumbai their first break in the 11th over when he had opener Yawer Hassan (24, 4x4) caught behind by Hardik Tamore.

Mulani breaks crucial stand

When Khajuria and one-drop Vivrant Sharma (38, 5x4) went to lunch unbeaten on 28 and 27 respectively, J&K needed 120 to win with nine wickets intact. Khajuria looked confident during his two hour-plus stay at the crease. However, Mulani, upset his furniture as the batsman stepped out. Mulani sent back Vivrant in his next over; caught by Avasthi who was placed perfectly just near the long-on fence.

Abdul Samad’s 20-ball 24 with five hits to the fence was valuable while Abid Mushtaq (32-ball 32 not out, 3x4, 2x6) wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan (19 not out) ensured J&K got home.

Pacer Yudhvir Singh (4-31 and 3-64), who dismissed Rohit in the second innings and scored 20 at No. 9 in the first innings, claimed the Player of the Match award.

Earlier in the day, the J&K bowlers needed just seven overs to break the hosts’ eighth wicket 184-run partnership between Shardul Thakur and Kotian.

J&K now lead the Group ‘A’ table with 29 points in six games. Mumbai, who will be playing their last league game against Meghalaya at home starting Thursday, have 22 points.

Brief scores

Mumbai 120 & 290 (S Thakur 119, T Kotian 62; A Nabi 4-80, Y Singh 3-64, U Mir 2-79) lost to J&K 206 & 207-5 (S Khajuria 45, V Sharma 38, A Mushtaq 32*; S Mulani 4-54) by 5 wkts