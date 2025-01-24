"If we want to achieve something as a group, everyone has to be on the same page. These are the small things I keep telling them—the basics, good habits to follow on the ground and off the field", Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "I don't want to be a captain, I want to be a leader": Suryakumar Yadav x 00:00

India T20 Cricket Team captain Suryakumar Yadav, speaking exclusively on Hotstar's special show "Superstars," shared his thoughts on becoming the captain of the team and his goals and aspirations as a captain for 2025. Here’s what he had to say:

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Rohit Sharma shows some spark but falls for 28 in second essay on Ranji Trophy return

On his goal and aspiration as a captain for 2025:

"I feel I don’t just want to be a captain; I want to be a leader. If we want to achieve something as a group, everyone has to be on the same page. These are the small things I keep telling them—the basics, good habits to follow on the ground and off the field. And when you step onto the ground, just leave your body and enjoy what’s happening."

On becoming India’s T20 captain:

"It was an emotional moment. I called my family, and we had a nice chat. Then I took a deep breath, felt that moment, and celebrated. We sat at home, cooked some food—with the help of my wife—and enjoyed the evening. It was fun and a very special feeling."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.