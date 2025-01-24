Breaking News
"I don't want to be a captain, I want to be a leader": Suryakumar Yadav

Updated on: 24 January,2025 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"If we want to achieve something as a group, everyone has to be on the same page. These are the small things I keep telling them—the basics, good habits to follow on the ground and off the field", Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

India T20 Cricket Team captain Suryakumar Yadav, speaking exclusively on Hotstar's special show "Superstars," shared his thoughts on becoming the captain of the team and his goals and aspirations as a captain for 2025. Here’s what he had to say:


On his goal and aspiration as a captain for 2025:
"I feel I don’t just want to be a captain; I want to be a leader. If we want to achieve something as a group, everyone has to be on the same page. These are the small things I keep telling them—the basics, good habits to follow on the ground and off the field. And when you step onto the ground, just leave your body and enjoy what’s happening."


On becoming India’s T20 captain:
"It was an emotional moment. I called my family, and we had a nice chat. Then I took a deep breath, felt that moment, and celebrated. We sat at home, cooked some food—with the help of my wife—and enjoyed the evening. It was fun and a very special feeling."

