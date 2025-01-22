"My relationship with Hardik is great": Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Rather than think too much about the next World T20, SKY wants the players to enjoy the journey to it. “One series at a time,” he reminded

India’s Hardik Pandya with coach Gautam Gambhir in Kolkata on Monday. Pic/AFP

Indian cricket is in flux, and the pace of change has quickened. Change demands adaptability and Hardik Pandya has had to get used to the new circumstances. Skipper at Mumbai Indians, the all-rounder was deputy to MI teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who was appointed skipper of the T20 team following the retirement of Rohit Sharma after the World Cup last year. With Axar Patel’s elevation to the vice-captain’s position, what is Pandya’s role?

“He’s (very much) part of the leadership group,” responded SKY to a question on the eve of the first T20 International against England here. “When we sit we decide what to do with team going forward. My relationship with Hardik is great. We’ve been playing together for a long time. It’s just the added responsibility I now have. When we go back to franchise cricket, I can relax a little,” he added. Is he hurt not to find a place in the ODI teams?

“There’s no reason to be hurt. I’m not in those teams because I haven’t done well. What hurts is that I haven’t done well. If I had, I would’ve been there. The squad looks really good, all in it have done well and are deserving.”

Rather than think too much about the next World T20, SKY wants the players to enjoy the journey to it. “One series at a time,” he reminded.

England skipper Jos Buttler, drawn to the much-debated issue of players spending time with family while on tours, said: “We live in a day and age now (where) it’s great to be able to have families on the tour with you and try and enjoy that. Enjoy, not just for you as a player but to live that life out with your family as well. Cricket people spend a long time away from home, and I think post-COVID all that’s been highlighted as well. I don’t think it affects the cricket too much. I think it’s something that is very manageable.”