Raul’s hat-trick helps India women beat Iran

Powered by a Sulanjana Raul hat-trick, India’s U-17 team wrapped up its AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Iran here on Saturday.
India’s campaign so far has been defined by two heavy losses to teams ranked higher than the Young Tigresses.
Against Iran though, from the first minute to the last, Raul was at the centre of the action and could have had a hat-trick by the end of the first half itself.
In the first minute, Raul was released on goal by Lalita Boypai.
