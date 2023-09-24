Breaking News
Raul’s hat-trick helps India women beat Iran

Updated on: 24 September,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Buriram (Thailand)
India’s campaign so far has been defined by two heavy losses to teams ranked higher than the Young Tigresses

Powered by a Sulanjana Raul hat-trick, India’s U-17 team wrapped up its AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Iran here on Saturday.


Also Read: AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Korou Singh named India captain


Against Iran though, from the first minute to the last, Raul was at the centre of the action and could have had a hat-trick by the end of the first half itself. 
In the first minute, Raul was released on goal by Lalita Boypai.

