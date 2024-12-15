Real boss Ancelotti frustrated with refereeing in 3-3 Vallecano draw

“The penalty seemed very clear to me. Sometimes we have to suffer and, in this respect, we suffered,” said Ancelotti after the match

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti during the 3-3 away draw v Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish League on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Real Madrid fought back from 0-2 down to tie 3-3 against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday at the Estadio de Vallecas. Carlo Ancelotti though was frustrated over a controversial penalty call when Vinicius Jr was brought down. The controversy unfolded in the 75th minute, with the score 3-3, when Vini Jr was brought down inside the area by Mumin, but referee Martinez Munuera did not award a penalty. “The penalty seemed very clear to me. Sometimes we have to suffer and, in this respect, we suffered,” said Ancelotti after the match.

“Vini Jr didn’t start because he had played 90 minutes in the Champions League and after his injury, we wanted him to play in the second half, where there was a bit less intensity. Vini did well, he played well and had chances to score. He played a good game,” he added.

Rayo struck early as it took only four minutes for Unai Lopez to score. They extended the lead to 2-0 from a corner by Isi Palazon in the 36th minute and headed in by Abdul Mumin. Valverde unleashed a long-range effort three minutes later, which pulled one back for the visitors. Jude Bellingham then popped up to score his sixth consecutive La Liga goal with a beautiful header on the brink of half-time to tie the game. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo then scored in the 56th minute but the lead lasted just eight minutes when Isi scored an equaliser.

