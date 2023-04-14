Real Satisfaction here!

Madrid boss Ancelotto pleased with 2-0 quarter-final first leg home win over Chelsea, but insists Blues will go all out in return clash at London next week; Benzema, Asensio strike for hosts

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scores the opening goal against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio struck for Real Madrid as they dominated 10-man Chelsea and opened up a 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg lead on Wednesday.

The record 14-time winners and reigning champions eased to a comfortable win against Frank Lampard’s side, who had Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half for pulling down Rodrygo Goes as he ran through on goal. Benzema netted from close range after 21 minutes after Kepa Arrizabalaga tipped a Vinicius Junior effort into his path.

Carlo Ancelotti

Despite controlling the game, Madrid had to wait until the 74th minute for their second, with Asensio drilling home from the edge of the box after a short corner routine.

Battle between champs

In a battle between the last two Champions League winners, Madrid demonstrated their strength with an impressive display, while Chelsea showed why they are struggling in 11th in the Premier League. “We are satisfied with the result, for the performance but it’s not over yet, we have to fight, to sacrifice for another 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“We are satisfied only for tonight, it’s not over yet. We know Chelsea will try to [give] everything next week.”

Ancelotti, who coached Lampard at Chelsea between 2009-2011, relied on veteran midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to pull the strings. Lampard, in his second game at the helm since replacing Graham Potter last week, threw Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante straight into the starting line-up after injury worries. Kante shone against Madrid in the 2021 semis as Chelsea beat them en route to winning the trophy for the second time, and his performance was one positive for Lampard.

Also read: AC Milan beats 10-man Napoli 1-0 in Champions League quarters

Milan’s Bennacer nets winner

Meanwhile, Ismael Bennacer gave AC Milan a slim advantage in their all-Italian Champions League quarter-final against Napoli with the only goal in Wednesday’s tight 1-0 first-leg win. Algeria midfielder Bennacer lashed in the decisive strike five minutes before half-time of an engaging contest at a packed, loud and wet San Siro after Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao combined brilliantly.

The 25-year-old’s strike ensured Milan’s second win over Italy’s champions-elect Napoli in less than a fortnight.

