Real boss Ancelotti feels sad for Chelsea

“I have a fantastic memory of this club, of the people that are still working there. “I’m a supporter of Chelsea, of course, because I spent two really nice years there”

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti addresses a press conference a training session at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid on April 11, 2023 on the eve of their Champions' League quarter-final football match against Chelsea FC. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was sad to see Chelsea’s slump this season, ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

The Italian coach led the Blues between 2009-2011, winning a Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010. Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League, sacked coach Graham Potter at the start of April and hired their former coach Frank Lampard on an interim basis. “I am sad, yes,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday before the first leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also read: Lampard returns to Chelsea as boss

“I have a fantastic memory of this club, of the people that are still working there. “I’m a supporter of Chelsea, of course, because I spent two really nice years there.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever