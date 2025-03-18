Breaking News
Reds boss defiant despite shock loss

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

"Outplayed for me is if you don't touch the ball and they play through you. But I agree that they deserved to win," he said

Arne Slot

Arne Slot was defiant after his Liverpool side ended a miserable week with a 1-2 defeat to Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.  


The painful loss comes four days after the Reds exited the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, giving a sense of anti-climax even though they are almost certain to win the Premier League.  


Also Read: Teen Andreeva stuns World No. 1 Sabalenka to seal crown


“It’s not the first time in [Liverpool] history that we’ve lost two games in a row. This is part of playing football,” said Slot. The Dutchman denied his team had been outplayed by Newcastle despite their sub-par performance. 

“Outplayed for me is if you don’t touch the ball and they play through you. But I agree that they deserved to win,” he said.

