Reds boss defiant despite shock loss

Arne Slot

Arne Slot was defiant after his Liverpool side ended a miserable week with a 1-2 defeat to Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

The painful loss comes four days after the Reds exited the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, giving a sense of anti-climax even though they are almost certain to win the Premier League.

“It’s not the first time in [Liverpool] history that we’ve lost two games in a row. This is part of playing football,” said Slot. The Dutchman denied his team had been outplayed by Newcastle despite their sub-par performance.

“Outplayed for me is if you don’t touch the ball and they play through you. But I agree that they deserved to win,” he said.

