Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Teen Andreeva stuns World No 1 Sabalenka to seal crown

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Indian Wells (California)
AFP |

Andreeva shook off her first set woes and broke Sabalenka three times in the third pushing her 2025 record to 19-3

Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, 17, is all smiles after winning the Indian Wells title. Pic/Getty Images

Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva toppled World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to capture her second WTA 1000 title at the Indian Wells


Andreeva shook off her first set woes and broke Sabalenka three times in the third pushing her 2025 record to 19-3.


Also Read: Draper beats Rune for maiden Masters title


“I would like to thank myself for fighting to the end. I was running like a rabbit today because Aryna she was sending bullets and it was really hard to keep up,” Andreeva said. 

In a match of swinging shifts of momentum, Andreeva was in full control by the end, giving herself a match point on Sabalenka’s serve with a defensive lob that forced a miss  before clinching victory with a forehand winner.

Sabalenka blamed herself for letting emotions get the better of her. “Honestly, it was me against me. I made a lot of unforced errors on important points, and I just let her play a little bit better,” she said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

