Draper beats Rune for maiden Masters title

Jack Draper with the Indian Wells trophy. Pic/AFP

Jack Draper roared past Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells.

The Briton didn’t face a break point as he subdued the Dane in just 69 minutes. “It’s incredible. All the work I’ve done over the last few years, is coming together,” said Draper.

