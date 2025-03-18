Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Draper beats Rune for maiden Masters title

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Indian Wells (California)
AFP |

Top

The Briton didn’t face a break point as he subdued the Dane in just 69 minutes. “It’s incredible. All the work I’ve done over the last few years, is coming together,” said Draper

Jack Draper with the Indian Wells trophy. Pic/AFP

Jack Draper roared past Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells


Also Read: MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins Argentina GP


The Briton didn’t face a break point as he subdued the Dane in just 69 minutes. “It’s incredible. All the work I’ve done over the last few years, is coming together,” said Draper.


