Jack the giant slayer! Draper ends Alcaraz’s reign at Indian Wells

Updated on: 16 March,2025 12:35 PM IST  |  Indian Wells
AP , PTI |

Top

They won semifinal matches Friday night in chilly conditions. Draper ended Alcaraz's 16-match winning streak in the ATP Masters 1000 event in the California desert

Jack Draper toppled two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the BNP Paribas Open final. The 13th-seeded Draper will face 12th-seeded Holger Rune on Sunday. Rune beat fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-4 in the first semifinal for his 150th tour-level victory. In the women's final Sunday, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka will play 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. They won semifinal matches Friday night in chilly conditions. Draper ended Alcaraz's 16-match winning streak in the ATP Masters 1000 event in the California desert.


The 23-year-old English left-hander " set to break into the top 10 in the world for the first time Monday " won last year in Vienna and Stuttgart for his lone tour titles. He's 2-3 against Alcaraz. Alcaraz, seeded second, missed a chance to become the youngest player to win three consecutive singles titles at any ATP Tour event " and just the third to do it at Indian Wells. The 21-year-old Spanish star won in Rotterdam in February for his 17th ATP Tour title. The 21-year-old Rune, from Denmark, snapped a seven-match losing streak in semifinals. He's 2-2 against Medvedev.


"It means everything," Rune said. "The job is not over yet, but it feels amazing. Playing Daniil is one of the toughest challenges for me on tour. I managed to beat him the first time (we played), but we know each other well. I obviously had the right tactics, but it was still so difficult because he puts in great effort and is super solid. So, I'm very proud of myself." Rune has four ATP Tour titles. His biggest victory came in Paris in 2022 in another ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Medvedev won the last of his 20 ATP Tour titles in 2023. The 29-year-old Russian lost to Alcaraz last year in the Indian Wells final.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

carlos alcaraz tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

