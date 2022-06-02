Breaking News
Reds receive over 5,000 complaints about chaos

Updated on: 02 June,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  London
Reds supporters were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by police as they gathered in large and slow-moving queues prior to the showpiece match at the Stade de France, which led to the kick-off being delayed by over half an hour

Liverpool players. Pic/AFP


Liverpool have received more than 5,000 complaints from supporters in 24 hours regarding the chaos surrounding Saturday’s Champions League final, according to club chief executive Billy Hogan.

Reds supporters were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by police as they gathered in large and slow-moving queues prior to the showpiece match at the Stade de France, which led to the kick-off being delayed by over half an hour.




