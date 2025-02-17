Liverpool fight hard to emerge 2-1 victors and maintain top spot in EPL table

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against the Wolves at Anfield yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Reds tame Wolves! x 00:00

Liverpool moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as Luis Diaz ended his goal drought to spark a tense 2-1 win against struggling Wolves on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arne Slot’s side got back on track after an unexpectedly poor week thanks to Diaz’s first goal in 2025 and yet another Mohamed Salah strike.

Diaz ends goal drought

Diaz opened the scoring early in the first half at Anfield as the Colombian forward finally scored for the 13th time this term after 10 games without a goal.

While Diaz has struggled to find the net, Salah is in red-hot form and his penalty before the interval took the Egypt star to 28 goals in all competitions this season.



Matheus Cunha netted in the second half for fourth-bottom Wolves, but although Liverpool looked tired in a disjointed, nervous, climax, they held on for a valuable victory.

Liverpool had gone two games without a win: an embarrassing FA Cup fourth round loss at second tier Plymouth last weekend and the stormy 2-2 draw at Everton on Wednesday.

Arsenal in second place

Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Leicester on Saturday had applied a little more pressure on Liverpool. However, the Reds responded to Arsenal’s challenge as they moved a step closer to a record-equalling 20th English title.

They currently sit atop the English Premier League table with 60 points in hand. Arne Slot’s men face Aston Villa next, on Thursday, February 20.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever