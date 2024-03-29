Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Remedian floodlit rink football on April 14
Remedian floodlit rink football on April 14

Updated on: 29 March,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The men’s champions will receive a trophy and cash award of Rs 25,000 while the men’s veterans champs will earn Rs 15,000 and the women’s winners will bag Rs 6,000

Remedian floodlit rink football on April 14

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Remedian floodlit rink football on April 14
The Remedian Sports Club will be organising the 19th Remedian floodlit rink football tournament for men, women and veterans (40-plus) on their new turf at the Our Lady of Remedy church ground, SV Road, Kandivli West, from April 14 to 21, 6pm onwards.  


The men’s champions will receive a trophy and cash award of Rs 25,000 while the men’s veterans champs will earn Rs 15,000 and the women’s winners will bag Rs 6,000. There are cash awards and trophies for runner-up teams and best players too. For entry and further details, contact Myrin D’Mello (9821136036) and Ulrich D’Souza (9833877717).



