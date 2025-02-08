Richarlison sustains suspected calf injury

“It looks like his calf. He didn’t look too good after the game, so it’s probably one to add to the list [of injured players],” Postecoglou said

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian striker Richarlison receives medical treatment during the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England. Pic/AFP

Tottenham striker Richarlison sustained a suspected calf injury in his team’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Thursday, coach Ange Postecoglou said.

The Brazil international was substituted just before half-time in the English League Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield. “It looks like his calf. He didn’t look too good after the game, so it’s probably one to add to the list [of injured players],” Postecoglou said.

