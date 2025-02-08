Breaking News
Ladki Bahin Yojana: 1.6 lakh women with family cars ineligible
Mumbai: ‘Scrapped Aarey machinery could be turned into art installation’
Maharashtra: Chatbot to replace school attendance registers
GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first Guillain-Barré Syndrome case in 2025; BMC on alert
Mumbai: Housemaid vanishes after stashing stolen cash in flush tank
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Richarlison sustains suspected calf injury

Richarlison sustains suspected calf injury

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

“It looks like his calf. He didn’t look too good after the game, so it’s probably one to add to the list [of injured players],” Postecoglou said

Richarlison sustains suspected calf injury

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian striker Richarlison receives medical treatment during the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Richarlison sustains suspected calf injury
x
00:00

Tottenham striker Richarlison sustained a suspected calf injury in his team’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Thursday, coach Ange Postecoglou said.


The Brazil international was substituted just before half-time in the English League Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield. “It looks like his calf. He didn’t look too good after the game, so it’s probably one to add to the list [of injured players],” Postecoglou said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

liverpool tottenham hotspur football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK