RN Poddar girls edge out St Peter’s 5-4 via tie-breaker

Updated on: 29 August,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Ariba Sayed, Ira Chavan, Navya Singh, Lavanya Chauhan, and Sejal Kaushik scored for the Santacruz outfit while Jamila Chinikamwala, Ruhan Ansari, Zainab Shaikh, and Sarima Bhimani found the back of the net for St Peter’s. Later, in a boys U-16 Div-III match, Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) beat RN Shah (Juhu) 1-0 with Kahaan Bhimjiyani scoring the winner

RN Poddar’s Naomi Ajish (top) effects a save during the tie-breaker

RN Poddar (Santacruz) triumphed over St Peter’s (Mazgaon) 5-4 via the penalty shootout in their MSSA girls U-16 Division-II match on Thursday at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra. 

Ariba Sayed, Ira Chavan, Navya Singh, Lavanya Chauhan, and Sejal Kaushik scored for the Santacruz outfit while Jamila Chinikamwala, Ruhan Ansari, Zainab Shaikh, and Sarima Bhimani found the back of the net for St Peter’s.



RN Poddar players celebrate their win on Thursday. Pics/Shadab KhanRN Poddar players celebrate their win on Thursday. Pics/Shadab Khan


Later, in a boys U-16 Div-III match, Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) beat RN Shah (Juhu) 1-0 with Kahaan Bhimjiyani scoring the winner. 

In another match, St Francis ICSE (Borivli) got the better of Podar IB & Cam (Santacruz) 1-0 thanks to a Neil Sawant strike. Also, Jamnaba Narsee (Juhu) beat Army public school (Colaba) 1-0 with Soham Dugar scoring the match-winner. 

