Robert Lewandowski may miss Copa del Rey Clasico

“Lewandowski has a strain in his left hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement, without specifying the length of his expected absence. Barcelona face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday

Robert Lewandowski. Pic/AFP

Robert Lewandowski is a doubt for Barcelona’s Clasico Copa del Rey semi-final first leg clash with Real Madrid after the club confirmed he had a hamstring strain on Monday.

Also read: Robert Lewandowski nets his 24th for Barcelona in Cadiz win

“Lewandowski has a strain in his left hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement, without specifying the length of his expected absence. Barcelona face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever