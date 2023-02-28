Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Robert Lewandowski may miss Copa del Rey Clasico

Robert Lewandowski may miss Copa del Rey Clasico

Updated on: 28 February,2023 09:22 AM IST  |  Madrid
Agencies |

Top

“Lewandowski has a strain in his left hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement, without specifying the length of his expected absence. Barcelona face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday

Robert Lewandowski may miss Copa del Rey Clasico

Robert Lewandowski. Pic/AFP


Robert Lewandowski is a doubt for Barcelona’s Clasico Copa del Rey semi-final first leg clash with Real Madrid after the club confirmed he had a hamstring strain on Monday. 


Also read: Robert Lewandowski nets his 24th for Barcelona in Cadiz win



“Lewandowski has a strain in his left hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement, without specifying the length of his expected absence. Barcelona face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Robert Lewandowski fc barcelona real madrid copa del rey football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK