Roma fans raise money to pay Mancini’s fine

Roma fans have set up a crowdfunding account to pay a fine defender Gianluca Mancini received for waving a giant flag that ridiculed city rival Lazio after Saturday’s derby.

Mancini, who scored the only goal in Roma’s 1-0 win, was fined 5,000 euros (approx Rs 4.47 lakh) on Tuesday for waving a flag in Lazio’s blue-and-white colours with a giant rat drawn on it as he celebrated with his teammates after the match.

By early Wednesday, the GoFundMe page set up by Roma fan Lorenzo Contucci had raised more than 7,000 euros (approx Rs 6.27 lakh).

