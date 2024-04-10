Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Roma fans raise money to pay Mancinis fine
<< Back to Elections 2024

Roma fans raise money to pay Mancini’s fine

Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Rome
AP , PTI |

Top

By early Wednesday, the GoFundMe page set up by Roma fan Lorenzo Contucci had raised more than 7,000 euros (approx Rs 6.27 lakh)

Roma fans raise money to pay Mancini’s fine

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Roma fans raise money to pay Mancini’s fine
x
00:00

Roma fans have set up a crowdfunding account to pay a fine defender Gianluca Mancini received for waving a giant flag that ridiculed city rival Lazio after Saturday’s derby.


Also Read: Spain court rejects bail request for Dani Alves


Mancini, who scored the only goal in Roma’s 1-0 win, was fined 5,000 euros (approx Rs 4.47 lakh) on Tuesday for waving a flag in Lazio’s blue-and-white colours with a giant rat drawn on it as he celebrated with his teammates after the match.


By early Wednesday, the GoFundMe page set up by Roma fan Lorenzo Contucci had raised more than 7,000 euros (approx Rs 6.27 lakh).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK