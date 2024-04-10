Spain court rejects bail request for Dani Alves

Prosecutors and the victim’s lawyer Ester Garcia appealed the decision to grant Alves bail but a Barcelona court said on Wednesday it had rejected all appeals

Dani Alves. Pic/AFP

A Spanish court on Wednesday dismissed appeals against the provisional release on bail of former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves from jail while awaiting his conviction for rape.

Alves, who had been behind bars since his arrest in January 2023, walked out of the Brians 2 prison in San Esteban Sasroviras near Barcelona on March 25 without speaking to the media. Prosecutors and the victim’s lawyer Ester Garcia appealed the decision to grant Alves bail but a Barcelona court said on Wednesday it had rejected all appeals.

