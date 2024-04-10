Breaking News
Spain court rejects bail request for Dani Alves

Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Prosecutors and the victim’s lawyer Ester Garcia appealed the decision to grant Alves bail but a Barcelona court said on Wednesday it had rejected all appeals

Dani Alves. Pic/AFP

A Spanish court on Wednesday dismissed appeals against the provisional release on bail of former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves from jail while awaiting his conviction for rape. 


Also Read: Arteta urges Arsenal to learn from Bayern tie


Alves, who had been behind bars since his arrest in January 2023, walked out of the Brians 2 prison in San Esteban Sasroviras near Barcelona on March 25 without speaking to the media. Prosecutors and the victim’s lawyer Ester Garcia appealed the decision to grant Alves bail but a Barcelona court said on Wednesday it had rejected all appeals.


