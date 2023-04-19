Is Ronaldo upset with partner Georgina’s recent behaviour?

Georgina has faced criticism for her show on Netflix, which many have claimed to be scripted and not real enough

Cristiano Ronaldo with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Is all well between Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Goergina Rodriguez? The star footballer and Georgina have been together for quite a while now but are yet to tie the knot.

According to a report in El Futbolero, Ronaldo is not happy with Georgina’s change in behaviour and feels that the Spanish model is becoming self-centred. Goergina is in the news because of her Netflix show I am Georgina and Ronaldo feels that she is not giving their relationship enough importance after the show has gained popularity.

