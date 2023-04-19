Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Is Ronaldo upset with partner Georginas recent behaviour

Is Ronaldo upset with partner Georgina’s recent behaviour?

Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Georgina has faced criticism for her show on Netflix, which many have claimed to be scripted and not real enough

Is Ronaldo upset with partner Georgina’s recent behaviour?

Cristiano Ronaldo with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Listen to this article
Is Ronaldo upset with partner Georgina’s recent behaviour?
x
00:00

Is all well between Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Goergina Rodriguez? The star footballer and Georgina have been together for quite a while now but are yet to tie the knot.


According to a report in El Futbolero, Ronaldo is not happy with Georgina’s change in behaviour and feels that the Spanish model is becoming self-centred. Goergina is in the news because of her Netflix show I am Georgina and Ronaldo feels that she is not giving their relationship enough importance after the show has gained popularity. 



Also Read: Ron’s partner Georgina banned by media outlet


Georgina has faced criticism for her show on Netflix, which many have claimed to be scripted and not real enough.

cristiano ronaldo georgina rodriguez football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK