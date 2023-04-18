Ron’s partner Georgina banned by media outlet

Breaking News
18 April,2023
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez will be one of the 16 personalities to be black listed by Spanish media outlet Telecinco. Thirteen celebrities were previously blacklisted by the outlet.


Alessandro Salem, the new CEO of Mediaset (the operators), has decided to include three more names on the list (as reported by La Razon). The 16-people list includes names like Antonio David Flores, Gloria Camila, Barbara Rey, and more.



According to reports, the dark past of Rodriguez is the reason behind the decision. The truth is that the Spanish model will not need much to be talked about in Mediaset. 

She has established herself as one of the stars with her reality show ‘I’m Georgina’ on Netflix. Rodríguez is also the most followed Spaniard on Instagram with 40 million followers.

