Ron’s partner Georgina banned by media outlet

Cristiano Ronaldo with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez will be one of the 16 personalities to be black listed by Spanish media outlet Telecinco. Thirteen celebrities were previously blacklisted by the outlet.

Alessandro Salem, the new CEO of Mediaset (the operators), has decided to include three more names on the list (as reported by La Razon). The 16-people list includes names like Antonio David Flores, Gloria Camila, Barbara Rey, and more.

She has established herself as one of the stars with her reality show ‘I’m Georgina’ on Netflix. Rodríguez is also the most followed Spaniard on Instagram with 40 million followers.

