Ronaldo hat trick helps Al Nassr rout Abha 8 0
Ronaldo hat-trick helps Al-Nassr rout Abha 8-0

Updated on: 04 April,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Saudi Arabia
AP , PTI

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner scored three goals and recorded two assists in the first half for the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions.

Ronaldo hat-trick helps Al-Nassr rout Abha 8-0

Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Abha on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Ronaldo hat-trick helps Al-Nassr rout Abha 8-0
Cristiano Ronaldo notched his second hat trick in the space of 72 hours as Al-Nassr routed Abha 8-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner scored three goals and recorded two assists in the first half for the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions.


The hat trick was his third of the league season following his treble in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Al-Tai. The Portugal star leads the league with 29 goals. Ronaldo’s first two goals Tuesday came from free-kicks. With 11 minutes on the clock, he opened the scoring with a low shot from a central position just outside the area.


The second came 10 minutes later when he curled the ball around the wall from the left side. Ronaldo then assisted Sadio Mane for Al-Nassr’s third just after the half-hour, pulling the ball back from the left for the former Liverpool forward to score.


sports news ballon dor saudi arabia Sadio Mane
