Ronaldo scores winner for Al-Nassr in Riyadh

Updated on: 25 May,2023 10:45 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AP , PTI |

Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) attempts a shot against Shabab's South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab at the al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr keep its Saudi Arabian title hopes alive by scoring the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab. Cristian Guanca scored twice for Al-Shabab before Anderson Talisca pulled a goal back for Al-Nassr just before the break. 


Six minutes after the restart, they were level as Abdulrahman Ghareeb made it 2-2. Ronaldo then put his team ahead in style, sprinting past two defenders to curl a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.


