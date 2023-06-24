Breaking News
Cristiano Ronaldo spends 'lovely' time with family

Cristiano Ronaldo spends ‘lovely’ time with family

Updated on: 24 June,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

His partner Georgina Rodriguez Instagrammed the above picture with Cristiano, his kids Cristiano Jr, twins Mateo and Eva, along with their daughter Alana

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

After a long season, Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is chilling with his family on his private yacht. His partner Georgina Rodriguez Instagrammed the above picture with Cristiano, his kids Cristiano Jr, twins Mateo and Eva, along with their daughter Alana. She simply wrote: “Love.”


portugal cristiano ronaldo georgina rodriguez Instagram sports news football

