His partner Georgina Rodriguez Instagrammed the above picture with Cristiano, his kids Cristiano Jr, twins Mateo and Eva, along with their daughter Alana

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Listen to this article Cristiano Ronaldo spends ‘lovely’ time with family x 00:00

After a long season, Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is chilling with his family on his private yacht. His partner Georgina Rodriguez Instagrammed the above picture with Cristiano, his kids Cristiano Jr, twins Mateo and Eva, along with their daughter Alana. She simply wrote: “Love.”

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record for most international appearances

ADVERTISEMENT