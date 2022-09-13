Rooneys sell mansion for Rs 34 crores

The couple put the mansion on sale earlier this year. As per land registry documents, the mansion was sold for GBP3.7million in May after the Rooneys moved into GBP20million (approx Rs 185cr) mansion which is 30 miles away in Cheshire countryside, five months ago

Wayne Rooney with wife Coleen

England football star Wayne Rooney and his family has earned GBP3.7million (approx Rs 34.4cr) by selling their five-bedroom mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire, called Wayne’s World.

According to The Sun, Wayne and wife Coleen bought the plot for GBP1.5million (approx Rs 13.9cr) in 2005 and had demolished a 1930s home to build the mansion. The couple put the mansion on sale earlier this year. As per land registry documents, the mansion was sold for GBP3.7million in May after the Rooneys moved into GBP20million (approx Rs 185cr) mansion which is 30 miles away in Cheshire countryside, five months ago.

“They were sad to sell it, but their new house is so amazing they had no reason to keep it,” said a source.

