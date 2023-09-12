Breaking News
Mumbai: Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14 in money laundering case
Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions issued in BKC, check details
Maha: Woman goes into labour onboard ST bus in Kolad; driver diverts bus to PHC
4 victims in lift collapse incident are from Bihar; CM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia
Mumbai: Two persons killed, three injured as car catches fire in Sion

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rubiales resigns as Spanish football chief

Rubiales resigns as Spanish football chief

Updated on: 12 September,2023 09:28 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

“I’m going to [resign], yes, because I cannot continue my work,” the 46-year-old told television show “Piers Morgan Uncensored”

Rubiales resigns as Spanish football chief

Luis Rubiales. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Rubiales resigns as Spanish football chief
x
00:00

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned following fierce criticism for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the Women’s World Cup victory ceremony. 


The already suspended Rubiales sent his resignation to the federation’s interim president, he said in an open letter. “I’m going to [resign], yes, because I cannot continue my work,” the 46-year-old told television show “Piers Morgan Uncensored”.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
womens world cup football sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK