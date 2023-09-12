Rubiales resigns as Spanish football chief

“I’m going to [resign], yes, because I cannot continue my work,” the 46-year-old told television show “Piers Morgan Uncensored”

Luis Rubiales. Pic/AFP

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned following fierce criticism for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the Women’s World Cup victory ceremony.

The already suspended Rubiales sent his resignation to the federation’s interim president, he said in an open letter. “I’m going to [resign], yes, because I cannot continue my work,” the 46-year-old told television show “Piers Morgan Uncensored”.

