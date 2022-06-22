Breaking News
Sadio Mane lands in Munich for Bayern medical check

Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP

Broadcaster Sky showed footage of the 30-year-old touching down at Munich airport before being taken to a hospital in the city centre for a medical exam by Bayern’s team doctor

Sadio Mane. Pic/AFP


Sadio Mane arrived in Germany on a private jet on Tuesday in order to undergo a medical with the Liverpool forward reportedly on the verge of signing for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. 

Broadcaster Sky showed footage of the 30-year-old touching down at Munich airport before being taken to a hospital in the city centre for a medical exam by Bayern’s team doctor. 




According to media reports, Mane’s transfer will cost Bayern around 41 million euros (Rs 338 crore, $43 million). 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

