Sadio Mane lands in Munich for Bayern medical check

Sadio Mane. Pic/AFP

Sadio Mane arrived in Germany on a private jet on Tuesday in order to undergo a medical with the Liverpool forward reportedly on the verge of signing for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Broadcaster Sky showed footage of the 30-year-old touching down at Munich airport before being taken to a hospital in the city centre for a medical exam by Bayern’s team doctor.

According to media reports, Mane’s transfer will cost Bayern around 41 million euros (Rs 338 crore, $43 million).

