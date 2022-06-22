Breaking News
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe hints at banning transgender athletes from female events

22 June,2022
That ruling came in response to American swimmer Lia Thomas becoming the first known transgender athlete to win an elite US collegiate title in March. Thomas, a freestyle specialist, competed for the University of Pennsylvania men’s team from 2017-19

Sebastian Coe


World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has hinted track and field could follow swimming in bringing in a tougher policy on transgender athletes competing in women’s events. 

Swimming’s governing body FINA announced on Sunday it intends to set up an “open category” to allow transgender athletes to compete in a separate class. According to FINA’s new policy, transgender athletes will not be allowed to compete in female events unless they can “prove they have not experienced any element of male puberty.” That ruling came in response to American swimmer Lia Thomas becoming the first known transgender athlete to win an elite US collegiate title in March. Thomas, a freestyle specialist, competed for the University of Pennsylvania men’s team from 2017-19. 




Cycling’s governing body, the UCI, has also toughened its rules on transgender eligibility by doubling the time period before a rider transitioning from male to female can compete. “My responsibility is to protect the integrity of women’s sport and we take that very seriously, and if it means that we have to make adjustments to protocols going forward, we will,” said Coe, who was present in Budapest for FINA’s swimming world championships on Sunday.

