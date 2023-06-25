SAFF Championship 2023: India beat spirited Nepal 2-0 to qualify for semis

Despite conceding a two-goal lead, Nepal tried gamely to stage a comeback. But India were able to keep the scoreline intact

India’s Sunil Chhetri during the match against Nepal in Bangalore on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Captain Sunil Chhetri found the target yet again as India beat a spirited Nepal 2-0 in their second group match to book a berth in the SAFF Championship semifinals here on Saturday.

Chhetri (61st minute) scored his fourth goal of the tournament before Mahesh Singh (70th) struck to notch up the home side’s second consecutive win. India had beaten Pakistan 4-0 in their opening match on Wednesday with Chhetri scoring a hat-trick.

Chhetri (91 goals from 139 matches) had already become the second most prolific scorer among Asians—after Ali Daei (109 from 148 matches) of Iran—and third among active players in the world. He is the most prolific goal-getter among active Asian players.

With six points from two wins, India qualified for the semifinals from Group A along with Kuwait (also six points), who beat Pakistan 4-0 earlier in the day for their second victory. India play Kuwait on June 27 to decide the group winner.

Sahal and Mahesh engaged themselves in a lighting one-two to evade Nepalese defence before finding an unmarked Chhetri inside the box, and the forward just had to beat goalkeeper Kiran Limbu.

Despite conceding a two-goal lead, Nepal tried gamely to stage a comeback. But India were able to keep the scoreline intact.

