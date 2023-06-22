Analysis: How each player performed against Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2023 opener?

'Leader of the pack' Sunil Chhetri became the second-highest Asian goal-scorer in international football on Wednesday with a hat-trick lacing India's 4-0 win over Pakistan in their SAFF Championship opener

Blue Tigers (Pic: @IndianFootball/Twitter)

'Leader of the pack' Sunil Chhetri became the second-highest Asian goal-scorer in international football on Wednesday with a hat-trick lacing India's 4-0 win over Pakistan in their SAFF Championship opener. Ali Daei of Iran holds the record with 109 goals from 149 matches. Chhetri has 90 goals to his name.

From the beginning of the match itself India brought forth their experience and class into play. Pakistan had pockets of doughty resistance, but they were not a match to India's cohesion and purpose on a rain-drenched night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. After getting a quick feel of the surface and their opponents, India started the goal rush as early as in the 10th minute through Chhetri, who netted through a fine field goal. Six minutes later, the talismanic forward doubled the lead through a penalty and at 2-0, the route which the match took was clear.

An unnecessary attempt to impede a Pakistan player from taking the throw-in by coach Igor Stimac resulted in him slapped with a red card, and he had to leave the dug out for the night. But that did not snap India's momentum in the second half. The hosts pressed forward like a giant wave in search of more goals. The big moment came in the 74th minute when India made it 3-0.

Sunil Chhetri (10/10)

At his usual best, Chhetri had shown sparks of his old ebullient self in the Intercontinental Cup final against Lebanon at Odisha on Sunday, and the Indian skipper stepped on the pedal on his 'home turf'. His glittering hat-trick helped India take an unassailable lead against arch-rivals Pakistan early on.

Sandesh Jhingan (9/10)

Jhingan led India at the back, one witnessed his remarkable on-the-ball movements, his neatness in possession and good passing accuracy. The central defender forged very crucial interceptions to deny the opposition chances for a turnaround.

Amrinder Singh (7.5/10)

Amrinder displayed his cheeky dribblings skills against Pakistan's Hamid. Not just that, the goalie also came off his line to make an important clearance to deny Pakistan an opening in the second half.

Pritam Kotal (8/10)

Kotal was very effective with his to-the-point passing accuracy as well and distributed the ball with ease. He even made overlapping runs into the box and contributed very well into the attack.

Anwar Ali (8.5/10)

Having formed a formidable unit at the back with Jhingan, Anwar coordinated well with the midfielders. He also played a few key passes to Ashique Kuruniyan and Lallianzuala Chhangte and helped set the attacking mode. It was Anwar who eventually helped Udanta score the fourth goal for India in the end.

Subhasish Bose (7/10)

He formed a daunting cover for India in the left-back position. Bose kept a check on Pakistan’s right winger at all times and did not allow him any chances.

Jeakson Singh (8/10)

Jeakson was effective in executing pinpoint clearances and interceptions at the right time.

Anirudh Thapa (8/10)

Thapa spearheaded India's charge in dead ball situations, by virtue of delivering quality crosses into the box from free-kicks and corners.

Sahal Abdul Samad (8/10)

Sahal dribbled past the defenders as if they did not exist and executed several dangerous-looking chances for his side. He also tried his luck on goal but could manage to hit the side nets.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (8/10)

Chhangte tested the Pakistan defenders with his pace and trickery, having coordinated well with Kotal and tested the opposition goalie with a shot on turn using his left foot.

Ashique Kuruniyan (7/10)

Having initiated counter attacks, Ashique worked his socks off on the left flank.