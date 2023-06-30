SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Stimac unhappy over ball-possession issues

Following up their triumph in the Intercontinental Cup, India have reached the semifinals of the SAFF Championship, and Lebanon stand in their way in the last-four clash

Igor Stimac

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has expressed his displeasure over his wards losing possession of the ball at crucial junctures of a game.

Following up their triumph in the Intercontinental Cup, India have reached the semifinals of the SAFF Championship, and Lebanon stand in their way in the last-four clash.

“There’s not much to complain about. We need to improve in those moments of the game when our focus and concentration needs to be at the highest possible level and try not to give away anything,” said Stimac.

“The part I’m not satisfied with is when we give away simple passes without any pressure because, after that, you need to waste an enormous amount of energy to get the ball back with the high press that we do. Overall, I’m very happy with the boys. They are coming very close to the level where I want them to be,” he added. “We are improving from game to game. We have a great mood whenever we step out on the training pitch,” said Stimac.

