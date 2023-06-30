Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > SAFF Championship 2023 India coach Stimac unhappy over ball possession issues

SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Stimac unhappy over ball-possession issues

Updated on: 30 June,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

Following up their triumph in the Intercontinental Cup, India have reached the semifinals of the SAFF Championship, and Lebanon stand in their way in the last-four clash

SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Stimac unhappy over ball-possession issues

Igor Stimac

Listen to this article
SAFF Championship 2023: India coach Stimac unhappy over ball-possession issues
x
00:00

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has expressed his displeasure over his wards losing possession of the ball at crucial junctures of a game.


Following up their triumph in the Intercontinental Cup, India have reached the semifinals of the SAFF Championship, and Lebanon stand in their way in the last-four clash. 


“There’s not much to complain about. We need to improve in those moments of the game when our focus and concentration needs to be at the highest possible level and try not to give away anything,” said Stimac.


“The part I’m not satisfied with is when we give away simple passes without any pressure because, after that, you need to waste an enormous amount of energy to get the ball back with the high press that we do. Overall, I’m very happy with the boys. They are coming very close to the level where I want them to be,” he added. “We are improving from game to game. We have a great mood whenever we step out on the training pitch,” said Stimac.

Also Read: SAFF Championship: Blue Tigers close to meeting his expectations, feels Igor Stimac

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

football sports news International Sports News Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK