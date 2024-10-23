Breaking News
Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze
Akasa Air, IndiGo flights get bomb threats
Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai CP's office
BMC issues advisory amid rising turbidity levels, says 'boil and filter water'
MNS nominates party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit from Mahim
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > SAFF India eye top spot ahead of Bangladesh tie

SAFF: India eye top spot ahead of Bangladesh tie

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

Top

A win would crown them group champions, while a defeat would see Pakistan advance to the semi-finals, with a superior goal difference. Pakistan would join India in the semis if the Blue Tigresses win

SAFF: India eye top spot ahead of Bangladesh tie

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
SAFF: India eye top spot ahead of Bangladesh tie
x
00:00

With a semi-final spot already secured, India will look to reaffirm their dominance when they take on Bangladesh in their final Group A match of the SAFF Women’s Championship on Wednesday.


For Bangladesh, this is a do-or-die clash. A win would crown them group champions, while a defeat would see Pakistan advance to the semi-finals, with a superior goal difference. Pakistan would join India in the semis if the Blue Tigresses win.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK