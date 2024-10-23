A win would crown them group champions, while a defeat would see Pakistan advance to the semi-finals, with a superior goal difference. Pakistan would join India in the semis if the Blue Tigresses win

SAFF: India eye top spot ahead of Bangladesh tie

With a semi-final spot already secured, India will look to reaffirm their dominance when they take on Bangladesh in their final Group A match of the SAFF Women’s Championship on Wednesday.

For Bangladesh, this is a do-or-die clash. A win would crown them group champions, while a defeat would see Pakistan advance to the semi-finals, with a superior goal difference. Pakistan would join India in the semis if the Blue Tigresses win.

