Saka used to getting kicked and fouled: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Bukayo Saka

Mikel Arteta has backed Bukayo Saka to cope with the rough treatment meted out by opponents but says the Arsenal winger can also learn ways to cope better with being targeted.

The England international, 21, has been under the spotlight in recent weeks over a perceived lack of protection from officials and was on the end of some robust challenges in last week’s 4-2 win against Aston Villa.

Shortly before half-time his frustration boiled over after he was fouled by Philippe Coutinho and he shoved the Brazilian in the chest. Arsenal boss Arteta admitted after the win at Villa Park that opposition teams set out to stop his star man, who leads Arsenal in goals and assists.

Despite the crunching tackles, Saka has not missed any of Arsenal’s past 65 league games, the longest run in the division, as the league leaders prepare to travel to Leicester on Saturday.

“There is a lot of focus now on Bukayo. If you ask him how it used to be when he was 10, 11, 12, 13, 14—it isn’t very different. Wingers and talented players get kicked and fouled and get the demand to win games and that is the chance he has, that is his role in the team. But we have to train that and he needs to learn when to take certain balls, what to do with that ball, how to use his body, when to jump,” Arteta said on Friday.

