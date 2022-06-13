Scotland's Andy Robertson has no issues with fans booing them

“The fans behind the goal booing us off were completely right to do that. It was nowhere near good enough in a Scotland jersey,” he added

Andy Robertson

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said his side were deservedly booed off by a large travelling support in Dublin after being thrashed 0-3 by the Republic of Ireland. The Irish had not won in 12 previous Nations League matches and scored just two goals in the process, but were thoroughly deserving of their first win on home soil in a competitive match for three years.

Scotland were also outclassed 1-3 by Ukraine in a World Cup playoff 10 days ago to bring an eight-game unbeaten run to an abrupt end. “It wasn’t good enough,” said Robertson. “That’s the second time in 10 days we’ve said that and it’s not like us. We’ve let our manager down. He set us up to play a certain way and we’ve not carried it out. “The fans behind the goal booing us off were completely right to do that. It was nowhere near good enough in a Scotland jersey,” he added.

