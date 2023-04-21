Breaking News
Semi-final Milan derby will be special: Inter’s Martinez

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Milan
Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Serie A side to win Europe’s top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010

Semi-final Milan derby will be special: Inter’s Martinez

Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan set up a blockbuster derby in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw with Benfica saw the Italians through 5-3 on aggregate.


Simone Inzaghi’s side will face local rivals AC Milan in the last four thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa which ensured straight-forward qualification. Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Serie A side to win Europe’s top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010. 



“We are happy and proud to represent this shirt and great club. The derby will be a very special match. I play this sport to win everything, I’m happy to be in the semi-finals, this club deserves be there,” said Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.  


Also Read: Real Madrid beat wasteful Chelsea to reach Champions League semis

Inter had come this tie on a miserable run where their only win in their last eight games had come in last week’s first leg in Portugal. The win set up two clashes with Milan next month. It also snapped a three-match home losing streak.

