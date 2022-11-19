Senegal star Sadio Mane out of WC after surgery

Bayern said the 30-year-old Mane had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria late on Thursday to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone, treating an injury he sustained playing for Bayern in a German league game against Werder Bremen on November 8

Senegal star Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery for his leg injury, Bayern Munich and the Senegalese soccer federation said.

Bayern said the 30-year-old Mane had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria late on Thursday to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone, treating an injury he sustained playing for Bayern in a German league game against Werder Bremen on November 8.

