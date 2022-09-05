Breaking News
Serie A: Jose Mourinho suffers biggest defeat as Roma coach; losses 4-0 to Udinese

Updated on: 05 September,2022 03:35 PM IST  |  Rome
IANS |

The Giallorossi were flying high before entering Sunday's game, having an unbeaten record with three victories and one draw. Then they came crashing down to Earth at the Dacia Arena

Jose Mourinho. Pic/AFP


Jose Mourinho suffered his biggest defeat as a Serie A coach on Sunday, as his Roma side left the Dacia Arena with a shock 4-0 defeat to Udinese.


The Giallorossi were flying high before entering Sunday's game, having an unbeaten record with three victories and one draw.



However, Mourinho's men came back down to earth as they fell behind just four minutes into the game, when Rick Karsdorp's howler allowed Destiny Udogie to break the deadlock.


The capital team threw on Andrea Belotti and Zeki Celik, but they had little impact, while the home side doubled the lead in the 55th minute with Lazar Samardzic's missile.

Roberto Pereyra added a third in the 76th minute, before Sandi Lovric killed the game after a great team move, reports Xinhua.

Also on Sunday, Marko Arnautovic's brace helped Bologna snatch a 2-2 draw with Spezia, Hellas Verona came from behind to beat Sampdoria 2-1, and Cremonese shared the spoils with Sassuolo in a 0-0 stalemate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

