Shakira’s single on Pique breaks 14 Guinness records!

Colombian singer Shakira has broken a whopping 14 Guinness World Records following the release of her track aimed at her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique. Shakira, 46, and Argentine record producer Bizarrap, have made history with their song Music Sessions Vol 53, topping the charts, reports mirror.co.uk. The song was released on January 12.

According to the British website, the song set the record for most viewed Latin track on YouTube within 24 hours with 63 million views and then went on to become the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube. The track also became the most streamed Latin track on Spotify within 24 hours with over 14.3 million plays.

The lyrics of the track are very interesting: “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”