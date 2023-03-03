Breaking News
I have to be stronger than a lioness for our kids: Shakira

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The Hips Don’t Lie singer split from the former Barcelona footballer last year. Meanwhile, Pique made his relationship with Clara Chia Marti official on Instagram last month

Gerard Pique and Shakira


Colombian singer Shakira insists she needs to be stronger for her kids Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, after split from football star Gerard Pique.


The Hips Don’t Lie singer split from the former Barcelona footballer last year. Meanwhile, Pique made his relationship with Clara Chia Marti official on Instagram last month.



Talking about her split, Shakira told Mexican channel, Canal Estrellas, “I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof. Now, paradoxically, I feel complete because I depend on myself and I have two children who depend on me and that means I have to be stronger than a lioness. That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want.”


Shakira, however said that  she wasn’t sure of becoming strong. “There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again. I didn’t know I could end up being strong. I always thought I was more fragile,” she said.

