Sheikh Jassim Ratcliffe make final bids for Manchester United

Updated on: 30 April,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  London
Sources said Sheikh Jassim’s bid for 100 percent control of the club comes with the promise of significant additional funding for transfers and infrastructure

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe made their third and final offers to buy Manchester United on Friday. Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the Premier League club from the Glazer family. 


While Sheikh Jassim’s latest offer is reported to be over £5 billion ($6.2 billion), the size of Ratcliffe’s improved bid was yet to be made public when Friday’s deadline for the third round of bidding passed at 2100 GMT.



Also Read: Finland’s Zilliacus still eager to buy Man Utd


Sources said Sheikh Jassim’s bid for 100 percent control of the club comes with the promise of significant additional funding for transfers and infrastructure. The spending would include either redeveloping United’s out-dated Old Trafford stadium or build a new ground, along with overhauling the club’s training facilities. 

