Finland’s Zilliacus still eager to buy Man Utd

Updated on: 26 April,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Zilliacus said earlier this month he would not be entering a third round of bidding, accusing existing United owners the Glazer family of turning the process into a “farce”.

Finland’s Zilliacus still eager to buy Man Utd

Representation pic

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus insisted again Tuesday his second offer to buy Manchester United still stands. 


Zilliacus said earlier this month he would not be entering a third round of bidding, accusing existing United owners the Glazer family of turning the process into a “farce”.



But he said then his second-round offer remained on the table ahead of the deadline for third bids to be submitted on April 28.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manchester united sports news football

