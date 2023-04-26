Zilliacus said earlier this month he would not be entering a third round of bidding, accusing existing United owners the Glazer family of turning the process into a “farce”.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Finland’s Zilliacus still eager to buy Man Utd x 00:00

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus insisted again Tuesday his second offer to buy Manchester United still stands.

Zilliacus said earlier this month he would not be entering a third round of bidding, accusing existing United owners the Glazer family of turning the process into a “farce”.

Also Read: Man on a mission! Ten Hag vows United will 'give everything' to halt rivals' treble quest

But he said then his second-round offer remained on the table ahead of the deadline for third bids to be submitted on April 28.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever