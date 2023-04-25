Man on a mission! Ten Hag vows United will 'give everything' to halt rivals' treble quest

After overcoming Brighton 7-6 via tie-breaker in semis, Manchester Utd boss Ten Hag confident of beating fierce-rivals Man City in summit clash on June 3

Man Utd players celebrate their penalty shootout win over Brighton at Wembley on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag vowed Manchester United would “give everything” to prevent Manchester City from matching his club’s treasured treble after they beat Brighton to set up an FA Cup final against their fierce rivals.

United won 7-6 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday after the game finished goalless, with defender Victor Lindelof scoring the decisive spot-kick. It went some way to banishing the agony of their shocking Europa League performance in midweek, when they lost 3-0 to Sevilla in the quarter-finals to lose 5-2 on aggregate.

Erik ten Hag

Cutting edge needed

But they will have to find more of a cutting edge in the FA Cup final on June 3 if they are to beat Pep Guardiola’s City, who are targeting the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. City are favourites to win all three of the trophies this season after moving up through the gears in recent weeks. United were on course for three trophies of their own before Thursday’s blowout in Spain, but they are still chasing a domestic double after winning the League Cup in February to end a six-year silverware drought. United boss Ten Hag, speaking after the nail-biting Wembley shootout, praised his team’s ability to bounce back.

“On Thursday I saw a team I didn’t recognise, but today we went back to usual,” Ten Hag told the BBC, referring to their Europa League horror show against Sevilla. “I could see determination and resilience. We fought for every yard and competed in every battle. We had good chances.”

United’s 24-year-old feat

United remain the only English club to have won the treble, completing the feat under former manager Alex Ferguson in 1999. Ten Hag joked that he would not reveal the “key” to beating City, who lost 2-1 at Old Trafford in January. “I won’t tell you,” he said.

“I’ll keep that for myself.” Ten Hag said he understood United fans’ feelings about their unique achievement, issuing a defiant rallying call. “We will do everything to give them it, to give them the second trophy, everything that I have, everything that the team have, the staff have,” he said.

