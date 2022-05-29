Breaking News
Singer Pinnock, Gray to get married in Jamaica

Updated on: 29 May,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Andre Gray with Leigh-Anne Pinnock


Brit singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Wolverhampton-born footballer Andre Gray are expected to have a low-key wedding in Jamaica. The pop singer, 30, who has been engaged to the footballer, 30, since 2020, is set to marry in the Caribbean.

“Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot. They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home,” a source told The Sun. 




Family and friends including Pinnock’s Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have reached the wedding venue. 


 “The ceremony is going to be very low-key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see.  Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows,” the source revealed.

