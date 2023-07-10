Breaking News
Mumbai: Downward trend in malaria cases seen in G North ward
Mumbai: DRDO scientist gave wrong laptop for forensic analysis, says ATS
BMC tender scam: Trust hired BAMS, BHMS docs instead of MBBS, pocketed salary difference
Two Mumbai men drown in Lonavala, female friend has miraculous escape
Mumbai: Kin fear missing shippie ensnared by human traffickers
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Skipper Chhetri backs coach Stimacs four week camp ahead of Asian Cup

Skipper Chhetri backs coach Stimac’s four-week camp ahead of Asian Cup

Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) top brass had indicated that Stimac’s demand would be difficult to meet

Skipper Chhetri backs coach Stimac’s four-week camp ahead of Asian Cup

Sunil Chhetri and Igor Stimac

Listen to this article
Skipper Chhetri backs coach Stimac’s four-week camp ahead of Asian Cup
x
00:00

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday backed head coach Igor Stimac’s demand to have a long camp of at least four weeks ahead of the Asian Cup early next year, saying the team needs to have enough preparation time to face the best teams in the continent.


Also Read: SAFF Championship 2023: 'This team fights, no matter where and against which team,' says Sunil Chhetri


The 38-year-old Chhetri, who will be playing his last Asian Cup in Doha (January 12 to February 10), also pitched for at least one international friendly match against a top-seven ranked country in Asia such as Iran, Japan or Saudi Arabia before the continental showpiece. “We are going to face Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in the Asian Cup [group matches], that is why Stimac [as well as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu] have spoken about long camps. We need it and I really hope we get it,” Chhetri said in a virtual media interaction.


The All India Football Federation (AIFF) top brass had indicated that Stimac’s demand would be difficult to meet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sunil Chhetri football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK