Sunil Chhetri once again rose to the occasion with his 87th international goal as India won the Intercontinental Cup with a 2-0 win over Lebanon in the final

Sunil Chhetri (Pic: @IndianFootball/Twitter)

Listen to this article Chhetri maintains 3rd spot in elite list alongside Ronaldo-Messi with goal vs Lebanon x 00:00

'Leader of the pack' Sunil Chhetri once again rose to the occasion with his 87th international goal as India won the Intercontinental Cup with a 2-0 victory over Lebanon in the final on Sunday. Lallianzuala Chhangte was another star from the summit showdown, who guided the ball to the net for a second goal of the evening as India enjoyed another clean sheet. This was India's second title triumph in the tournament, following their win in the inaugural edition in 2018.

The 38-year-old talismanic captain, in the last leg of his career, first found the back of the net in the 46th minute of the title clash, breaking the deadlock right after play resumed following a goalless first half. 20 minutes later, India consolidated their position when Lallianzuala Chhangte, the provider of the first goal, found the target in the 66th minute, leaving the fans delighted and their 99-ranked opponents stunned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, with 87 goals to his name in 137 appearances, Chhetri continued to be the third highest goal-scorer among active players in international football, only behind Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

And while India had more possession of the ball, nearly 58 percent, the Lebanese had seven shots at goal as compared to three by the home team which again seemed to be lacking in ideas in the opponent's final third. However, all that changed after the half-time break.

Also Read: Intercontinental Cup: India 'two good' for Lebanon in final

First a charging Chhangte surged into the box and cut it back for Chhetri, who calmly tapped the ball in past the Lebanese goalkeeper Ali Sabeh from close for the opener. The goal was a result of an excellent build-up as Nikhil Poojary managed to slip in the ball through little space to Chhangte who then laid it for his inspirational skipper. Their tails up after the opener, the Indians looked to press home the advantage and were rewarded with a second goal through Chhangte.

Having received a ball from Chhetri, substitute Naorem Mahesh Singh attempted to put it past the Lebanese custodian, who saved it but could not keep the ball with him. Off the rebound, Chhangte converted to double India's lead.

Earlier on the sixth minute, Ashique Kuruniyan was brought down inside the Lebanese box and the home team instantly appealed for a penalty but the referee was not interested, leaving even Stimac furious.

India found themselves in a spot when Lebanon tried to hit on the counter, but Ashique committed a foul, took a yellow card for the team's sake, and prevented the visitors from charging towards the India goal.