Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Slot machine helps Liverpool make record gains

Slot machine helps Liverpool make record gains

Updated on: 25 October,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Leipzig
AP , PTI |

Liverpool now has won the opening six away games of a season for the first time in the club’s 132-year history

Slot machine helps Liverpool make record gains

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez scores the opening goal against RB Leipzig yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Slot machine helps Liverpool make record gains
x
00:00

Liverpool’s relentless start to the season under new manager Arne Slot is seeing the team pump out record after record. 


Liverpool ground out a 1-0 victory in the Champions League on Wednesday at Leipzig with Darwin Nunez scoring the only goal of the game in the 27th minute


Liverpool now has won the opening six away games of a season for the first time in the club’s 132-year history.


Arne Slot
Arne Slot

Slot, meanwhile, is the first manager to win as many as 11 of his first 12 games in charge across all competitions in English top-flight history.

The Dutchman has already guided Liverpool to the top of the Premier League. Now, a third straight win in the Champions League has left Liverpool as one of only two teams with Aston Villa on a maximum nine points so far.

“So many great teams have worn this shirt, so many great managers have been at this club. So if you can achieve something that hasn’t been achieved before at a big club like this, it is always nice,” said Arne Slot.

liverpool champions league uefa champions league sports news football

