Slot wants Liverpool to treat Southampton game as a final

Updated on: 08 March,2025 09:05 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“Our full focus, my full focus, is now on Southampton, which is the first of three finals to be played in the upcoming week,” Slot said on Friday

Slot wants Liverpool to treat Southampton game as a final

Arne Slot

Arne Slot says he has to convince his Liverpool players they are playing three finals over the coming week, urging fans to raise the roof against Premier League basement club Southampton on Saturday. 


Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title, have a 1-0 lead against Paris Saint-Germain after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and face Newcastle in next weekend’s League Cup final. But Slot is anxious to focus on the visit of Southampton, even though his men are heavy favourites to extend their 13-point lead at the top of the table, at least for 24 hours. 


“Our full focus, my full focus, is now on Southampton, which is the first of three finals to be played in the upcoming week,” Slot said on Friday. 

The Dutchman was anxious to guard against complacency with two big games on the horizon. “I hope, I truly hope that our fans will be as loud as possible tomorrow. Not in the Cup final, not against PSG, but tomorrow. I have to convince to my players that we play three finals,” said the Liverpool manager.

