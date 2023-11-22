Jurgen Klinsmann’s side thumped Singapore 5-0 last week to begin their qualifying campaign in style and they were in much the same mood against an outclassed China

South Korea's Park Yong-woo (L), Son Heung-min (2L), Hwang In-beom (C), Lee Kang-in (2R) and Kim Min-jae (R) celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers football match between China and South Korea at Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Son shines in South Korea’s win over China x 00:00

Skipper Son Heung-min scored a brace as South Korea made it two wins from two games in 2026 World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 victory away in China on Tuesday.

Son silenced a sell-out crowd of more than 40,000 in Shenzhen with two goals in the first half, the first a penalty and the second a clever header from a corner just before half-time.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s side thumped Singapore 5-0 last week to begin their qualifying campaign in style and they were in much the same mood against an outclassed China.

